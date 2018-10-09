Model Town case: ATC indicts former IG Sukhera and 114 others

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore indicted former inspector general of Punjab police, Mushtaq Sukhera, and 114 other accused in the 2014 Model Town incident, SAMAA TV reported Tuesday.

All accused, including the Punjab police chief, denied the charges about involvement in the police shooting on Pakistan Awami Tehreek protestors.

The court has summoned eyewitnesses of the incident. They will record their statements in the upcoming hearings.

Mushtaq Sukhera’s lawyer submitted surety bonds of Rs0.5 million.

On June 17, 2014, the police conducted an operation to remove barriers from outside the residence of PAT chief Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri in Lahore’s Model Town.

However, the operation turned violent when 14 people, including two women, were killed and scores others were wounded in firing by policemen.

The case has been pending before the ATC Lahore. Names of several political leaders, including Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, have been excluded from the case.

Qadri has approached the Supreme Court seeking the formation of a new inquiry team to investigate the incident. He said the former PML-N government didn’t listen to his concerns.