Mobile phone of Hungarian ambassador’s wife stolen in Islamabad

The Hungarian ambassador’s wife became a target of petty thieves as her mobile phone was stolen in Islamabad.

Emilia Slabo lodged an FIR at the Secretariat Police Station. She said that her mobile phone was stolen on October 26 during an event at Serena Hotel.

Slabo said that she had kept her mobile phone on the table and went to use the toilet. When she returned, the phone wasn’t there anymore.

The police said that they tried to find the culprit through CCTV footage, but there aren’t any cameras inside the hotel’s halls. They are now trying to trace the mobile phone through its IMEI number.

The hotel’s administration is also being investigated, the police said.

In September, a grade 20 officer was suspended after he was caught stealing a Kuwaiti official’s wallet.