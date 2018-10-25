Federal ministers to tell PM Khan what they’ve done in the past 60 days

The federal cabinet will meet today (Thursday) to discuss their 60-day progress.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the meeting where ministers will tell him what they’ve done in the past two months and present a report.

The cabinet is expected to approve five items, including granting NAB officers government passports.

The cabinet will also approve the appointment of a new chairperson for the Heavy Industries Taxila Board. It will also approve the memorandums of understanding between the Pakistan and Bulgaria national libraries and the Pakistan and Oman Association for Writers.

The country’s economic situation and the outcomes of the prime minister’s foreign trips will be discussed.