Federal ministers to tell PM Khan what they’ve done in the past 60 days

October 25, 2018

The federal cabinet will meet today (Thursday) to discuss their 60-day progress.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the meeting where ministers will tell him what they’ve done in the past two months and present a report.

The cabinet is expected to approve five items, including granting NAB officers government passports.

Related: Do whatever you want but you won’t get an NRO, PM Khan tells opposition

The cabinet will also approve the appointment of a new chairperson for the Heavy Industries Taxila Board. It will also approve the memorandums of understanding between the Pakistan and Bulgaria national libraries and the Pakistan and Oman Association for Writers.

The country’s economic situation and the outcomes of the prime minister’s foreign trips will be discussed.

 
 
 

See Also

Jugnu Mohsin reveals the reason behind not joining the PML-N

October 24, 2018 11:32 pm

Do whatever you want but you won’t get an NRO, PM Khan tells opposition

October 24, 2018 7:45 pm

Trump says Saudi response to Khashoggi murder ‘worst cover-up ever’

October 24, 2018 6:56 pm

Turkey promises justice in Khashoggi case

October 24, 2018 6:49 pm

Pakistan to go for IMF bailout despite Saudi aid

October 24, 2018 6:38 pm

Saudi aid helps stock market record highest gain in three-and-a-half years

October 24, 2018 2:29 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Noor Ul Huda Shaheen

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.