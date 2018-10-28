Ministers aren’t allowed to leave Islamabad when Parliament is in session

The government has imposed a ban on ministers travelling both abroad and within the country when Parliament is in session.

The prime minister wants them to stay in Islamabad when Parliament is in session and attend the sessions.

This new rule will take effect from Monday, when the National Assembly session has been called.

In a notification issued on Saturday, the government also announced that from now on, only the president and the chief justice will be allowed to travel first class.

Everyone else including the prime minister, federal ministers, ministers of state, senators, MNAs, federal secretaries and ambassadors will get the business class tickets.