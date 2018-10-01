Merkel invites PM Khan to visit Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has invited Prime Minister Imran to visit her country, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

The prime minister has accepted her invitation. However, the date will be decided later.

The German chancellor telephoned Khan to congratulate him on assuming charge as prime minister.

She told the prime minister that Germany wants to expand cooperation with Pakistan on matters of mutual interest at the regional and global levels.

PM Khan briefed Merkel on the regional situation and importance of a peaceful end to the Afghan conflict and Pakistan’s relationship with India.

He said that Germany is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in Europe and there is substantial potential for cooperation in the spheres of energy and automobile sectors.