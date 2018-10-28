Men barred from entering girls’ schools in KP

The girls’ schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have banned the entry of men.

The schools have been asked to only call women as chief guests for the school events. The instructions have been issued by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Moreover, the government has restricted the schools from sharing information about events on social media. Media coverage of the events has been restricted too.

“Our culture and traditions don’t allow mixed gatherings,” said Chief Minister’s Adviser on Elementary and Secondary Education Ziaullah Bangash. The step was taken after the complaints of the parents, he added.

No one will be allowed inside the schools unless they have permission.