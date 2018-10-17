Markets closed for Sindh Governor Imran Ismail’s first visit to Tharparkar

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail reached Tharparkar on Wednesday for his first visit to the Thar coal-fired power projects since taking office.

Federal ministers and members of the Sindh Assembly accompanied him as part of a 10-member delegation.

All shops in the area were shut down at 8am by security officials ahead of the governor’s visit.

Related: Sindh’s new governor Imran Ismail never graduated from university

They will remain shut while Ismail is in Islamkot.

The delegation is also expected to visit the Islamkot hospital, where preparations are under way.