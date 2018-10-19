Mansha Bomb’s son Tariq granted five-day protective bail

October 19, 2018

Tariq Mansha, the son of accused land grabber Mansha Bomb, was granted five days of protective bail by the Islamabad High Court.

The court also stopped the police from arresting Tariq.

He is wanted by the Lahore police of encroaching on land.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani granted him bail but ruled that Tariq must present himself before the relevant court on October 24.

Related: Mansha Bomb and son remanded to police custody for 10 days

There are 83 cases registered against Mansha Bomb and Tariq Mansha, including encroaching on land in Lahore’s Johar Town and attacking an LDA team.

Mansha earlier surrendered himself to an anti-terrorism court.

 
 
 

