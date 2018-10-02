Mansha Bomb’s market demolished in Lahore

The market owned by land grabber Mansha alias Bomb was demolished on Tuesday.

The Lahore Development Authority used bulldozers in its anti-encroachment operation on PIA Road. The market, which is called Malik Mansha’s market, was built on the government land encroached by the land mafia.

“Was the LDA sleeping when the encroachment occurred?” asked a man whose shop was demolished.

Saddar SP Maaz Zafar remarked that Mansha has been declared as a criminal. Many cases have been registered against him, the SP said. The suspect has yet to be arrested.

The Supreme Court is also hearing a land grabbing case in Lahore’s Jauhar Town. The chief justice had taken suo motu notice after the residents informed him that Mansha has been occupying their lands.

Earlier in the day, an operation was carried out by the Gujranwala district administration against the land mafia and encroachments. At least 25 illegal shops from Chanda Qila to Kangniwala were demolished. At least seven factories that emit toxic fumes were sealed.