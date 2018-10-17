Mansha Bomb and son remanded to police custody for 10 days

Malik Mansha Ali Khokhar and Asim appeared before the anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Wednesday.They are accused of attacking Lahore Development Authority employees and forcefully usurping land. Their lawyer filed a request for submitting new security bonds. The prosecution has been sent notices for October 22.On Monday, Mansha had surrendered himself to the court. The court had earlier ordered his arrest for usurping land. According to the Punjab police, at least 70 cases have been registered against him. The next day, an Islamabad court had granted the police one-day transit remand to take Mansha back to Lahore.His name had come up after residents of Lahore’s Jauhar Town had said that Mansha alias Bomb was forcefully occupying their land. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice and said that if it was necessary then action would be taken against some people. “People such as Mansha Bomb.. are setting a bad precedent. We have to take the country forward,” he remarked.On October 2, the market said to be owned by Mansha Bomb was demolished as part of the Punjab government’s anti-encroachment drive. The Lahore Development Authority used bulldozers in its anti-encroachment operation on PIA Road. The market, which is called Malik Mansha’s market, was built on government land encroached upon by the land mafia.