Man who posed as a traffic warden for 10 years arrested in Gujranwala

October 20, 2018




A man who disguised himself as a traffic warden and fooled the people of Gujranwala for 10 years was arrested on Friday. 

The fake warden also fined residents by issuing fake challans and took bribes. An FIR was registered against him at the Sabzi Mandi police station.

The fraud was caught by traffic warden Zaheer Commando from the Sheikhapura Motorway on Saturday. The suspect has been identified as Shahzad Anwar from Addowal in Gujrat.



According to the traffic police, an unlicensed pistol, photocopies of CNICs, a fake service card and some money was recovered from his possession.

"Shahzad Anwar has been fooling people for 10 years in a traffic warden's uniform. We recovered Rs12,000 and a pistol with eight to 10 bullets from him," said SSP Ghulam Abbas Tarar. "He makes fake documents as well. The investigation will reveal what other crimes he is involved in."

Related: Fake policeman arrested from Karachi

Anwar was a very active fake warden. He attended official gatherings and his phone had pictures of him posing with multiple police officials and politicians.

At the time of his arrest, he was wearing the uniform and carrying a challan book. He also had a traffic police department motorcycle.

However, Anwar says he just loves wearing the uniform. He denied that he ever issued challans to anyone.

An inquiry has been initiated to find out who issued him the fake service card and where he bought his uniform.
 
 
 

