Man gets beaten up by students at Punjab University for sitting with his wife

The couple were eating food near the university's history department when the group approached them.In a video of the attack, the woman, an MPhil student at the sociology department, can be heard shouting, "He is my husband. Why are you beating him up?" Professors had to intervene to stop the fight.The couple argue that they weren't doing anything wrong and were just eating. The man hasn't filed a complaint yet.The university administration has taken notice. The head of security at the university told SAMAA TV that the couple has forgiven the goons and hence no action can be taken.A security guard at the university said the couple was talking to each other in a 'frank manner' and that he went to tell them to stop "because it's a university". The students attacked the couple soon after the guard approached them.Similar events were reported at the university earlier and there has been an increase in attacks because the administration doesn't take action. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar also took notice of the attack and said that acts of violence will not be tolerated at educational institutes. He ordered the administration to present a report and take action against the culprits.