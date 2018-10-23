Man arrested for smuggling ice at Sialkot airport

October 23, 2018

A man was arrested at the Sialkot airport for attempting to smuggle a drug called ‘ice’ on Tuesday.

The man has been identified as Mukhtab. He was boarding a Dubai-bound flight when the Airport Security Force arrested him.

The security officials found nearly 980 grams of ice from his luggage.

The suspect was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for investigation.

On October 4, a man was arrested at the Islamabad airport for attempting to smuggle one kilogramme of ice. A day earlier, two Umrah pilgrims were arrested for smuggling contraband. Two kilogrammes of ice and heroin were seized from their luggage.

 
 
 

