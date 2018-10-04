Man arrested for smuggling ice at Islamabad airport

A man was arrested at the Islamabad airport for attempting to smuggle a drug called ‘ice’ on Thursday.

The man was identified as Abdul Qadeer. He was boarding a Saudi Arabia-bound flight when the Airport Security Force arrested him.

The security officials found nearly 1 kilogrammes of ice from his bag.

The recovery of the stash came a day after a couple was arrested for trying to smuggle narcotics at the Islamabad airport.

Two kilogrammes of ice and heroin were recovered from their luggage. They were travelling to Jeddah on a private airline for Umrah.