Man accused of killing Haripur journalist arrested near Chaman border

The police arrested on Wednesday a man accused of killing a journalist, Sohail Khan, in the Haripur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The police said that he was trying to escape to Iran via Pak-Chaman border.

“The suspect Humayun Khan escaped after killing the journalist,” said District Haripur police officer Sohail Aman in a press conference. The suspect was arrested after the police traced his location through his mobile phone.

Sohail Khan was working for K-2 Times. He was killed by a group of suspected drug peddlers on October 16, said K2 Times Editor Shafiq Shah. He said that the reporter was getting threats for reporting on the topic.

Earlier, Hazara DIG Muhammad Alam Shinwari told SAMAA Digital that Sohail Khan’s family has yet to file a case.

In June 2017, journalist Bakhshish Elahi was killed in Haripur by unidentified motorcyclists. His friends and colleagues said that he was killed for his reporting.

The story was originally published in Urdu. You can read it here.