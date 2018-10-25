Look forward to strengthen business ties with China: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he looks forward to strengthening business ties with China.

He will be travelling to China for a four-day visit on November 2, Friday.

Khan, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Deli-JW Glass Manufacturing Complex, said: “We are going to China and will discuss on partnerships for special economic zones.”

He remarked that Pakistan seeks to develop technology, trade and investment relations with China. “We will also discuss housing.”

The premier said that CPEC will prove a base to build future relationships between the two countries.

“Our government’s policy is very simple, we have removed all hurdles from the way of investors,” he said. “Ease of business will attract more investment.”

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing said Deli-JW Glass Manufacturing Complex is the beginning of joint ventures in the private sector. He said the Chinese leadership will encourage similar business ventures between the private sectors of the two countries. China would like to be a partner in a brighter Pakistan tomorrow, he added.

Trip to China

Khan will travel to China on November 2 for a four-day visit.

This will be the first official visit of the Prime Minister to China after assuming office in August 2018. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation. The visit signifies the closeness and traditional warmth which characterizes Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

After his visit to Beijing, the Prime Minister will visit Shanghai to participate in First China International Import Expo in Shanghai, where Pakistan is exhibiting a wide range of export products.