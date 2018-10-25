Learn English or Urdu: Water commission to head of Chinese solid waste management company

The head of the Chinese company employed by the Sindh government to pick up solid waste in Karachi appeared before the Supreme Court-appointed judicial commission on water and sanitation on Thursday.

He had been summoned multiple times before but did not appear before the commission.

However, it turns out the chairperson cannot speak English or Urdu. Commission head Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim expressed his shock at this and said being the head of such a big company, he should learn a language to communicate in. The head of the Chinese company had a female translator along with him at the hearing.

Justice (retd) Muslim told the translator to tell the company head that his company has been unable to fulfill its responsibilities.

In response, the company head said that he wants his unpaid dues. This surprised the commission, who asked, “Is he questioning me instead?”

Justice (retd) Muslim ordered that a committee be formed on the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and Chinese company and a report submitted by October 30.