Landowner arrested in Attock for beating up two minor boys

Two young boys were beaten up with a plastic pipe by a landowner in Marwal, Attock for allegedly stealing his mobile phone.

The brothers, Ahsan Umar, 12, and Muneebur Rehman, nine, were picked up by the landowner while playing and beaten with the pipe. The villagers gathered on their rooftops after hearing the boys’ screams and called 15 for help.

The landowner has been arrested and a non-bailable case filed against him for kidnapping, threatening, and inflicting violence.

“The culprit misused his political influence to beat the kids. The kids have been recovered and the culprit arrested,” said SHO Abdal.

He is an influential landowner and an investigation against him was initiated on the orders of the DPO.

The landowner claimed that the boys had stolen his mobile phone and some documents and that he had witnessed it.