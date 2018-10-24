Lahore High Court rejects Shehbaz Sharif’s bail petition

October 24, 2018

The Lahore High Court rejected PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif’s bail petition on Wednesday.

The petition was submitted by Advocate AK Dogar on Shehbaz’s behalf. His petition was termed ‘inadmissible’.

Sharif, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, is currently in NAB’s custody.

He was arrested on October 5 over his alleged involvement in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme scam.

Sharif is accused of cancelling the contract of a company that won the bidding for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing scheme and awarded it to another company, Lahore Casa Developers.

This caused a loss of Rs6 million to the national exchequer.

 
 
 

