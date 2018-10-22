Lahore High Court gets a new chief justice

October 22, 2018

 

Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq has been appointed the chief justice of the Lahore High Court. 

Haq, a senior judge, has served as the acting chief justice when former CJ Muhammad Yawar Ali went abroad for a foreign trip. Justice Ali reached superannuation on Sunday.

The notification of the appointment was issued after the approval of President Arif Alvi.

Moreover, six additional judges were made permanent members of the court, including Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Jawad Hasan, Justice Abdul Aziz, Justice Asjad, and Justice Mujahid Mustaqeem.

Six additional judges have been appointed as well.

 

 
 
 

