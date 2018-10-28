Lahore couple arrested for torturing 11-year-old domestic worker with hot iron

She was recovered from China Scheme after the neighbours called the police.The police registered a case and arrested Hina and her husband. Sameera, whose father passed away when she was quite young, had been working at their house for the last four years.Sameera said that her employers would beat her with a broom and sometimes torture her with a hot iron. "I want justice," she said. "They would hit me if the plates or glasses broke," said Sameera. She remarked that her mother would encourage the employers to hit her more to "teach her a lesson".Sameera declined to go back home with her mother. The Child Protection Bureau have taken the child in their custody.On October 21, another 11-year-old domestic worker, Kinza, had accused her employers of torturing her and not feeding her food.Kinza, in a social media video, shared her ordeal and the details of her torture. She was working at the house of an Army major Ammara and her husband, Dr Mohsin, in Rawalpindi.She remarked that she used to steal food because she wasn’t even given, following which she was beaten up. “They would hit me for stealing biscuits and nimco. I would steal it because I was hungry,” she said."Baji Ammara and uncle used to hit me. I told them to give me food, and I will stop stealing it,” she said.