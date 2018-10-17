Labourers trapped after heavy snowfall in KP

October 17, 2018

A few corundum mine workers have been missing since the last two days after heavy snow in the upper mountains of Behsal, Hazara.

At least 15 to 20 labourers of the same family are said to be trapped.

There are multiple corundum mines on the upper peak of Behsal, where many daily wage labourers work. The weather conditions of the area are quite harsh.

A labourer died due to harsh weather last year.

The workers are trapped in the middle of Naran and Burwai. However, they couldn’t be helped due to limited sources of communication. The only solution is to rescue them using helicopters.

On the other hand, the Gilgit-Baltistan government does not have helicopters for the rescue operation.  “The trapped people includes 12 mine workers, and those living in the mountains with their livestock,” said GB spokesperson Faizullah Farq told SAMAA Digital. “The district government is taking all measures to help the trapped workers.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has also taken measures. “We have informed the disaster management unit, while a call for an immediate relief operation has been issued,” said KP Secretary Aftab Khan.

 
 
 

