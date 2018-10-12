KP police jurisdiction extended to tribal region

The authority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has been extended to tribal areas of Pakistan in the light of the FATA reforms.

The government has already made laws to merge the tribal region with KP. It was a longstanding demand of the people.

In a recent development, the KP police department has announced that the tribal regions will come under its jurisdiction.

District Bajaur will be under the command of Regional Police Officer Malakand, District Mohmand under Mardan region, Orakzai under Kohat region, North Waziristan under Bannu region, and South Waziristan will be under the control of Dera Ismail Khan police, according to a notification issued by KP Operations DIG.

The notification further said that the Khyber Agency will be under the Peshawar police chief.

The inspector general, in a letter to Corps Commander Peshawar, asked the Pakistan Army to cooperate with police in the tribal regions.

The KP police chief has also formed police teams, which will visit the tribal districts along with the military troops.