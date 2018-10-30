KP bans use of smartphones and tablets in hospitals

October 30, 2018

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has banned the use of smartphones and tablets during working hours in health facilities across the province.

KP Health Minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan issued a notification on Tuesday.

He said that the patients were neglected and service delivery was compromised when the medical staff used smartphones during working hours.

Related: Teachers and students in KP can’t use mobile phones at school anymore

The staff is free to use hospital phones in case of any emergency. A strict disciplinary action will be taken against those who fail to comply.

Earlier, a picture had surfaced in which a doctor was seen neglecting his patients and using a phone at a hospital in KP. He was criticised for his actions and PPP’s Nighat Orakzai raised the matter in KP assembly.

 
 
 

