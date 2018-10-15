Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to present Rs612b budget

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will present a Rs612 billion budget for financial year 2018-19 on Monday.

The caretaker government had presented a four-month budget in June. The PTI government first put off the budget presentation three times and then abandoned it altogether before the government was dissolved.

KP Finance Minister Taimur Salim Khan Jhagra will be presenting the budget in the provincial assembly.

The Rs612 billion budget will have Rs123 billion allocated for the Annual Development Programme.

“Seventy per cent of the budget will be allocated for ongoing development projects and 30% will be reserved for new schemes,” according to government sources. The budget also focuses on the completion of projects such as the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Swat Expressway.

The government is also expecting to receive over Rs71 billion from foreign aid, which will be spent on development projects.

The budget suggests over Rs29 billion will be allocated for district governments and over Rs3 billion for clean water and sanitation projects.

Over Rs9.2 billion will be allocated for education, Rs7.7 billion for health, Rs2.8 billion for forestry and Rs2.1 billion for multisectoral development.