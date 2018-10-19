Karachi woman asked to resign or stop wearing hijab to work

A female associate talent acquisition officer at a Karachi-based software house was asked to either resign or take off her Hijab.

The officer was recently hired by ‘Creative Chaos’, according to a Facebook post of the woman’s friend. “She joined this Monday and today her line manager comes up to her and tells her she can continue with the job only if she takes off her hijab.”

She was told that her attire would ‘spoil’ the company’s image.

The female officer approached the CEO and he told her to apply to Al Meezan or Al Barakah banks because “she will be better suited over there”.

Not only this, the CEO refused to write to the reason of her termination in the letter and instead asked her to resign.

However, the company has apologised to the woman after they were criticised for their discriminatory policies.

In a statement, Creative Chaos CEO has accepted that one of their senior members asked a colleague to resign on ‘unprofessional and unethical grounds’.

“She was told that her religious obligations may come in the way of her performance,” Jawwad Kadir said. “Not only is this action disgraceful but shows extremely poor moral judgment by her hiring manager.”

He said the company has requested the woman to withdraw her resignation.

The hiring manager was also suspended until a transparent inquiry is conducted.