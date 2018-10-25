Karachi hit by another power breakdown

October 25, 2018

A K-Electric feeder tripping led to half of Karachi spending Wednesday night in the dark.

Power supply was out for three hours in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Metroville, Garden, Shoe Market, Lyari and Malir.

According to a K-Electric representative, supply was affected because of faults in the Malir and Korangi lines.

Related: Electricity prices just went up

On Wednesday, the Economic Coordination Committee, a top government body responsible for making key policy decisions, approved a hike in electricity prices.

The prices have been increased by Rs1.18 per unit, as opposed to the original increase of Rs1.5 per unit. The price was decreased after the recommendation of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, said Finance Minister Asad Umar.

The people who used 300 to 700 units will now have to pay 10% more, while it is 15% for those whose usage is more than 700 units.

 
 
 

