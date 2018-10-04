Karachi gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in a police shootout

October 4, 2018

Ghaffar Zikri, a notorious gangster in Karachi’s Lyari, was killed during a shootout with the police on Thursday morning.

A child was also killed in the crossfire, while two residents of the area – a man and a woman – were injured. Two policemen were also injured.

The shootout took place in Lyari’s Ali Muhammad Mohalla, reported SAMAA TV correspondent Yasir Hussain.

One of Zikri’s accomplices was also killed.

The police say he was an important commander in the Lyari gang war.

They have cordoned off the area and seized a lot of weapons from his possession. Zikri was wanted by the police for a number of crimes, including murder.

 

 
 
 

See Also

K-Electric line trips, plunging Karachi into darkness

October 4, 2018 8:27 am

Earthquake jolts Sindh, Balochistan areas

October 3, 2018 11:32 pm

Three people injured in North Nazimabad gas cylinder blast

October 2, 2018 11:11 am

Six injured after bus overturns in Karachi’s North Nazimabad

October 2, 2018 10:54 am

Half of Karachi spends the night in the dark

October 2, 2018 9:06 am

Fire breaks out at building on Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road

October 1, 2018 3:40 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.