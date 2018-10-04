Karachi gangster Ghaffar Zikri killed in a police shootout

Ghaffar Zikri, a notorious gangster in Karachi’s Lyari, was killed during a shootout with the police on Thursday morning.

A child was also killed in the crossfire, while two residents of the area – a man and a woman – were injured. Two policemen were also injured.

The shootout took place in Lyari’s Ali Muhammad Mohalla, reported SAMAA TV correspondent Yasir Hussain.

One of Zikri’s accomplices was also killed.

The police say he was an important commander in the Lyari gang war.

They have cordoned off the area and seized a lot of weapons from his possession. Zikri was wanted by the police for a number of crimes, including murder.