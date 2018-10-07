Karachi factory worker finds himself drowning in debt after fake account opened in his name

Fake bank accounts are springing up all over Karachi — first it was the falooda seller, then the former bank manager and now a towel factory worker.

Shahid Ali, a worker at a towel factory in Korangi, found out that a fake bank account had been opened in his name when the bank sent him a notice.

Someone took out a loan of hundreds of thousands of rupees, racked up thousands in credit card bills and bought a new car under his name and now the private bank wants him to pay up.

Ali has sent requests to the FIA and bank’s head office and will meet the bank authorities on Monday to plead his case.

He says he recently lent his ID card to a relative so he could get a job.