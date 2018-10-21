Karachi court grants driver bail after woman jumps out of his car to avoid ‘harassment’

The court allowed the driver to give a personal bond on Sunday.The incident occurred on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal on Saturday. After the woman jumped out of the car, passersby caught the driver and turned him over to the police.The woman was not hurt during the incident and police arrested the driver on charges of harassment on Saturday. She was travelling to Saddar from Gulshan-e-Iqbal when she jumped out of the car on Sharae Faisal.In her statement, the woman claimed that she had jumped out of the car because the driver was harassing her. She did not suffer any injuries during the episode."Everyone is entitled to get justice," she told reporters.The driver, Zulfiquar Ali, said that the woman changed her destination mid-ride and told him she didn’t have the money to pay for the ride. She had initially put Dow University as her destination. He said she asked him to speak to her brother on the phone, who asked if he could charge the extra fare to his account. However, Ali said that this facility is not available in this service.He said he was in the driver’s seat and the woman in the back seat, asking how he could have harassed her.