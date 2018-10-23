Justice Anwarul Haq takes oath as Lahore High Court CJ

Lahore High Court top judge Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq was sworn in on Tuesday.

He is the 47th chief justice of the court. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, high court judges and provincial ministers attended the ceremony.

Haq, a senior judge, has served as the acting chief justice when former CJ Muhammad Yawar Ali went abroad for a foreign trip. Justice Ali reached superannuation on Sunday.

The appointment notification was issued on Monday after the approval of President Arif Alvi.