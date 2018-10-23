Justice Anwarul Haq takes oath as Lahore High Court CJ

October 23, 2018

Photo: Radio Pakistan

Lahore High Court top judge Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq was sworn in on Tuesday. 

He is the 47th chief justice of the court. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar administered the oath.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, high court judges and provincial ministers attended the ceremony.

Haq, a senior judge, has served as the acting chief justice when former CJ Muhammad Yawar Ali went abroad for a foreign trip. Justice Ali reached superannuation on Sunday.

The appointment notification was issued on Monday after the approval of President Arif Alvi.

 

 
 
 

See Also

Lahore High Court gets a new chief justice

October 22, 2018 9:02 pm

Top court orders removal of billboards from public property across Pakistan

October 17, 2018 5:51 pm

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar explains who Baba Rehmat is

October 13, 2018 1:09 pm

Judiciary will not interfere if rulers fulfil responsibilities, says top judge

October 12, 2018 7:32 pm

Chief justice takes suo motu notice of Kalash encroachments

October 11, 2018 5:50 pm

We should shut down the mineral water companies that have sucked the country dry: Supreme Court

October 11, 2018 2:42 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.