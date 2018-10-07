JUI-F’s Malik Sherin Malek joins PTI

October 7, 2018

Photo: Baka Khel PK89 PTI/Facebook

Malik Sherin Malek is the latest political leader to join the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The former Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader contested for the PK-89 constituency on the ticket of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal in the general election. He was defeated by PTI’s Malik Shah Muhammad.

Maalik was injured in a remote-controlled blast in Bannu’s  Gora Baka Khel on July 7.

The ceremony was attended by PTI leaders, including Malik Pakhtun Yar Khan, Maulana Syed Naseem Ali Shah, and Matiullah Khan, among others.

 
 
 

