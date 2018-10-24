Jugnu Mohsin reveals the reason behind not joining the PML-N

“I told Shehbaz Sharif that I would have joined the N-league if I had been assured that you will fight for Punjab,” Mohsin said.Mohsin is an independent MPA from Okara. She won PP-184 by defeating former provincial minister Syed Raza Ali Gilani in the July 25 election.Mohsin claimed that the PML-N leadership had made up their minds that the state institutions had decided to handover the government to Imran Khan, so they didn’t fight for Punjab.The PML-N should thank Najam Sethi for restructuring the PCB, she said, adding that “the success of the PSL and the PCB were some of the highlights of Nawaz Sharif’s government”.Najam Sethi resigned the day Imran Khan took oath as prime minister because he understands politics, Ms Mohsin said.