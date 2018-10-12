Judiciary will not interfere if rulers fulfil responsibilities, says top judge

Pakistan’s top judge has said that the judiciary will not interfere in executive matters if the rulers fulfil their responsibilities.

“Whatever we did, we did on humanitarian grounds and to provide fundamental rights,” Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said while addressing a seminar in Lahore on Friday.

The chief justice said that the incompetence of judiciary and corruption are among its biggest issues.

“A doctor has repeatedly approached me, and said that his son, who is also a doctor, disappeared during riots,” he said, adding that he has done everything, and asked the institutions but everybody said they didn’t have him. “Is it not the fundamental right of a father that he knows where his son is?” he asked. “Who will give answers to the families of missing persons?”

The chief justice also called for amendments in the criminal justice system, saying that the laws of 1872 cannot deliver justice.

The judges should pass judgments with honesty, he said, adding that the judges receive heavy salaries. “They should also do their jobs.”

He said that there is a need to improve the system of law and justice. “The case will get delayed if we don’t fulfil our responsibilities.”