Jhang policeman arrested for using fake challan book to fine commuters

October 8, 2018




A policeman was arrested for scamming people in Jhang on Monday.

Constable Tajammal Abbas and his accomplice Muhammad Naeem would stop commuters and issue them fake challans and tokens. They also issued fake vehicle registration documents.

Naeem was caught red-handed by traffic police officer Muhammad Aslam on Ring Road near Basti Kalwali. He managed to escape, but Abbas was arrested. The police found fake registration forms and road certificates on him.

Abbas was posted at the Lines police station. He confessed to scamming people in different tehsils near Jhang.

A case has been registered and further investigation is under way.
 
 

