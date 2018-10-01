It isn’t rocket science: The Supreme Court wants official correspondence to verify pilots’ degrees

October 1, 2018

The Supreme Court wants all official correspondence so it can verify whether or not pilots in the country have fake degrees. 

“It’s the job of airlines to gather all the correspondence to verify degrees,” Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said while hearing the case on Monday. “Tell us when the degrees will be verified,” he said.

The top judge asked why the Karachi board didn’t verify the degrees.

“Degree verification isn’t rocket science,” Justice Ijazul Ahsan said. “If the photocopy of the degree is unreadable, then the board should verify it from the original degree.”

According to PIA officials, there are 347 pilots whose degrees are unverified.

 
 
 

See Also

Top judge reprimands PTI lawmakers for acting like ‘thugs’

September 30, 2018 6:25 pm

Top judge says PSO administration has destroyed the institution

September 28, 2018 6:39 pm

Jahangir Tareen will never hold public office

September 27, 2018 2:26 pm

Committee to investigate Amal’s death will work free of government influence

September 27, 2018 11:25 am

Top judge tells Bahria Town’s Malik Riaz to pay Rs1tr for Islamabad ‘encroachment’

September 26, 2018 7:29 pm

Zulfi Bukhari’s British passport lands him in the Supreme Court

September 26, 2018 2:36 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Samaa Web Desk

Raza Haidery

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.