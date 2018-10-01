It isn’t rocket science: The Supreme Court wants official correspondence to verify pilots’ degrees

The Supreme Court wants all official correspondence so it can verify whether or not pilots in the country have fake degrees.

“It’s the job of airlines to gather all the correspondence to verify degrees,” Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said while hearing the case on Monday. “Tell us when the degrees will be verified,” he said.

The top judge asked why the Karachi board didn’t verify the degrees.

“Degree verification isn’t rocket science,” Justice Ijazul Ahsan said. “If the photocopy of the degree is unreadable, then the board should verify it from the original degree.”

According to PIA officials, there are 347 pilots whose degrees are unverified.