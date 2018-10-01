Islamabad High Court suspends court order summoning the PM till a later date

The Islamabad High Court has ruled that a lower court order summoning Prime Minister Imran Khan will be suspended till the next hearing of the case.

The court is hearing a defamation suit filed against the premier by a private media channel.

The court has also issued notices to the private channel’s owner and other respondents in the case.

The channel wants Prime Minister Khan to pay them Rs1 billion as compensation. A trial court had earlier summoned the prime minister to appear before it in the case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the case.

On Monday, the premier’s lawyer Babar Awan appeared before the court. The case has been adjourned till a date to be notified by the court.