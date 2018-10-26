Islamabad High Court issues notices to three female PTI MNAs in disqualification case

The Islamabad High Court accepted a plea on Friday to hear the disqualification case of three women MNAs from the PTI.

There are allegations that Maleeka Bokhari and Tashfeen Safdar hold dual nationalities while Kanwal Shauzab provided incorrect information to the court.

During the hearing, Justice Amir Khan asked if all three MNAs hold dual nationality.

The petition against them was filed by Abdullah Khan. The petitioner’s lawyer Ahmed Raza Kasuri told the court that two women were dual nationals and one had misinformed the IHC. He requested that the MNAs be disqualified for not complying with Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

Related: Supreme Court disqualifies two PML-N senators for holding dual nationalities

He said that Bokhari held dual nationality even on the last day for the submission of nomination papers. He said Safdar hid information about her dual-nationality.

After the initial hearing, the court declared that the disqualification case plea can be heard and notices have been issued to the MNAs. The court issued a notice to the ECP as well and also summoned its representative.

The three women were elected to the National Assembly on reserved seats for women and minorities.