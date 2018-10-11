ISI wasn’t behind Tehreek Labbaik’s Faizabad dharna, defence ministry tells SC

The ISI has rejected the rumours that it was behind a 21- day sit-in by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan at the Faizabad interchange in Islamabad.

“A false impression was created that the ISI was behind the dharna and fake stories were created that the ISI was sustaining the protesters,” the defence ministry said in its report. “In reality, the ISI made every effort to support the government in a peaceful resolution of the issue.”

The report was presented before a two-member bench of the Supreme Court. Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mushir Alam are hearing the case.

In November 2017, the TLP staged a 21-day sit-in at the Faizabad interchange in Islamabad against a minor change in the oath lawmakers take.

The sit-in ended only after the military acted as a mediator for an agreement to end the protest and the PML-N government removed its law minister, Zahid Hamid.

The previously unknown politico-religious group, led by firebrand cleric Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, secured over 2.2 million votes in the July 25 election.

The report said that, “the ISI acted strictly in accordance with government direction to facilitate negotiation between the government and the TLYR”.

The federal government did not independently contact TLYR leaders for negotiations, the report said. “When the dharna got prolonged and inaction was observed, representatives of the ISI engaged both sides and asked them to sit together to resolve the issue.”

“Rumours of an organized public support for TLYR activists occupying Faizabad interchange are false and fabricated,” the report said.