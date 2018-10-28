Is Nawaz reluctant to be a part of Fazl-led APC?

October 28, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has declined to become a part of the All Parties Conference, which is being organised by the JUI-F.

He held a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at Jati Umra on Sunday. The meeting lasted for two hours.

Nawaz said that he will make a final decision after meeting his brother, Shehbaz Sharif. The PML-N president is currently in NAB’s custody for alleged involvement in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scam.

The opposition needs to be united on the process of accountability, said Fazl while speaking to the media. “We don’t trust NAB. It is an institution of revenge, not accountability.”

A determined Fazl remarked: “We will unite all parties against the government soon.”

Related: Do whatever you want but you won’t get an NRO, PM Khan tells oppsition

Responding to PM Khan’s statement that there won’t be an NRO for anyone, Fazl said that the people who wanted NRO are in the government and have been even given ministries.

Speculation is rife that Nawaz will approach former president Asif Ali Zardari to form an alliance against the current PTI government.

On this, Fazl said that he didn’t discuss the possibility of a meeting between the two leaders with Nawaz.

PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed, on the other hand, remarked that the doors of the party are open for everyone. “We haven’t said no to anyone,” he said.

 

 

 

 
 
 

