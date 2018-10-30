Is Captain Safdar following in Aslam Raisani’s footsteps?

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain Safdar said that he will follow in Aslam Raisani’s footsteps when it comes to dealing with the media.

Safdar appeared in NAB’s office in Peshawar on Tuesday where he was questioned. It is alleged that he owns illegal properties.

There is no information about the questions NAB officials asked Safdar because he avoided talking to media.

When journalists bombarded him with questions, he listened to them quietly and later without giving any answers told the media that he is following in Aslam Raisani’s footsteps.

Aslam Raisani was the chief minister of Balochistan from 2008 to 2013. He used to often hit the headlines for his public behaviour.

Raisani was surrounded by journalists once who asked him a lot of questions. He heard them one by one but left without answering as the media looked on.