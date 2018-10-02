Irresponsible remarks detrimental to stability in the country: ISPR on Rana Mashhood statement

The Pakistan army has reacted to a statement by PML-N leader Rana Mashhood and said the remarks were ‘irresponsible’.

“Such irresponsible expressions are detrimental to stability in the country,” DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor tweeted. “Attribution of an obvious vested statement by Rana Mashhood is baseless and regrettable.”

In an interview to SAMAA TV, PML-N leader Rana Mashhood had said the establishment regrets that Shehbaz Sharif did not become prime minister.

He said the relations with the establishment have improved. “Shehbaz played an integral role in improving the relations.”

“It has been decided that all institutions will only focus on their work,” he said. “The PML-N can still form the government in Punjab after two months.”