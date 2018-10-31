Iranian foreign minister arrives in Pakistan to discuss missing border guards

October 31, 2018

Photo: AFP

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif is in Pakistan for a one-day visit.

During his visit on Wednesday, he will be meeting his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

They will be discussing relations between the two countries and issues of mutual interest. They will also discuss the recovery of 12 Iranian border security guards who were kidnapped on October 16.

He is also expected to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. This is Zarif’s second visit to Pakistan in two months.

 
 
 

