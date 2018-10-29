Indonesian plane carrying 188 passengers crashes into the sea

October 29, 2018

Photo: Reuters

An Indonesian passenger flight flying from the capital of Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang off the Island of Sumatra crashed into the sea, Indonesia’s search and rescue agency said on Monday.

The Lion Air flight was carrying 188 people, including crew.

“It has been confirmed that it has crashed,” Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for the National Search and Rescue Agency, said by text message, when asked about the fate of the Lion Air plane. The plane lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff, according to the official.

The jet was a Boeing 737 MAX 8, which can carry up to 200 passengers, according to air tracking service Flightradar 24.

A telegram from the search and rescue agency to the air force has requested assistance with the search of a location at sea off Java.

“We cannot give any comment at this moment, said Edward Sirait, chief executive of Lion Air Group. “We are trying to collect all the information and data.”

Lion Air is one of Indonesia’s youngest and biggest airlines, flying to dozens of domestic and international destinations. In 2013, one of its Boeing 737-800 jets missed the runway while landing on the resort island of Bali, crashing into the sea without causing any fatalities among the 108 people on board.

A vessel traffic service officer in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, Suyadi, told The Jakarta Post that at 6:45am he received a report from a tugboat, AS Jaya II, that the crew had seen a downed plane, suspected to be a Lion Air plane, in Tanjung Bungin in Karawang, West Java. 

“At 7:15am the tugboat reported it had approached the site and the crew saw the debris of a plane,” Suyadi said. As of 9am there was no report about passengers or the plane crew, he said.

Two other ships, a tanker and a cargo ship, near the location were approaching the site, he said, and a Basarnas rescue boat was also on the way.

 
 
 

