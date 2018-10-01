Indian forces knew they opened fire on a civil helicopter, says Ayaz Sadiq

Indian border forces knowingly opened fire on the helicopter of Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s prime minister, said Ayaz Sadiq.

“The firing cannot be condemned enough. They attacked a civil helicopter,” said the former National Assembly speaker while addressing the floor on Monday. He remarked that parliament should pass a resolution condemning the firing.

On Saturday, the Indian border forces opened fire on a helicopter carrying Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s premier. They said that they mistook his aircraft for that of the Pakistan Army.

Other debates

In other news from the National Assembly session, PPP’s Nawab Yousuf Talpur raised the house’s attention towards the use of Mohenjo Daro imagery on gutters in Islamabad. “These pictures should be removed. The government should take notice of this.” He remarked that Mohenjo Daro is a part of Sindh’s cultural heritage.

Syed Aminul Haque, who belongs to the MQM, filed an attention notice over the child who lost his limb after a high-tension wire fell on him in Karachi. “The tragedy shows the carelessness of K-Electric,” he said.

Power Minister Umar Ayub Khan said that the power utility has agreed to pay for the child’s education. “The family has been given Rs0.5 million too,” he added.