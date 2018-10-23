Imran in Saudi Arabia as Pakistan ‘desperate for money’

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit as Pakistan desperately looks for foreign aid.

This is his second trip to the Kingdom since he came to power in August. He was received by the Madina Governor Prince Faisal. The prime minister is accompanied by Finance Minister Asad Umar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Trade Adviser Abdur Razzaq Dawood.

Before leaving, the prime minister told The Independent that the country is desperate for money. “Unless we get loans from friendly countries of IMF, we actually won’t have foreign exchange to either service our debts or to pay for our imports, so unless we get loans or investment from abroad, we’ll have real, real problems,” he said.

Related: PTI govt is seeking help from friendly countries to avoid the IMF

Imran Khan will be attending the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, which has widely been boycotted by the international business community after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

But even the “shocking” Khashoggi murder is not enough to stop the premier from attending the investment. “What happened in Turkey is just shocking, what can I say? It’s shocked all of us,” he says. “But that aside, the reason I have to take this opportunity is because we are a country of 210 million people and we have the worst debt crisis in our history.”

Related: This will be Pakistan’s last IMF programme, says Finance Minister Asad Umar

Besides attending the conference, he would also be meeting Saudi King Shah Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Will he be raising questions about the Khashoggi murder in his meeting with the crown prince is doubtful. “I will probably meet crown prince Mohammad at the conference. The question has been raised in many forums, and I presume the Saudi Arabian government will have to come up with answers for what happened. They have said that he was killed in a fight, in a scuffle, that’s what I have heard,” he said.