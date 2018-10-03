ICJ to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav case in February

The International Court of Justice has fixed the public hearing of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case from February 18 to 21, 2019.

In a press release, the ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, said that it will hold public hearings in the Jadhav case (India v Pakistan) from Monday 18 to Thursday 21 February 2019, at the peace palace at The Hague.

In the first round, India will present its oral arguments on Monday 18 February 10 a.m.-1 p.m, and Pakistan on Tuesday 19 February 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

In the second round, India will present arguments on Wednesday 20 February 3 p.m.-4.30 p.m and Pakistan on Thursday 21 February 4.30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Background

On May 18, 2017, the ICJ had ordered Pakistan to stop Kulbushan Jadhav’s execution.

“Pakistan should take all measures to ensure that Mr Jadhav is not executed till the final decision of this court,” the ICJ said in its judgment.

In April 2017, Kulbhushan Jadhav had been court-martialled and sentenced to death by a military tribunal for espionage and fomenting terrorism in Pakistan.

“The spy has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded the death sentence,” the military’s public affairs wing, ISPR said.

The FGCM is the military equivalent of a civilian criminal trial and is conducted by a military tribunal.

Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav?

Pakistan says Kulbhushan Jadhav is a serving commander of the Indian navy and was sent by R&AW to Pakistan. He was arrested from Balochistan.

In his video confession in 2016, a few weeks after he was arrested, Jadhav confessed to being involved in subversive activities in Balochistan and said he was “directing various activities in Balochistan and Karachi at the behest of R&AW and deteriorating the law and order situation in Karachi”.

According to the ISPR, Jadhav had recorded the confessional statement in the presence of a magistrate in which he accepted that he had been tasked by R&AW to “plan, coordinate and organise espionage / sabotage activities aiming to destabilise and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of law enforcement agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi”.

However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he was dealing with his business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.