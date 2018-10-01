I never approved the ad with my face on it, Shehbaz Sharif tells SC

I never approved the ad with my picture on it, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif told the Supreme Court on Monday.

The former Punjab chief minister filed a reply on Monday in the top court in a suo motu case involving hefty expenditure by the Punjab government on advertisements.

In his reply, Shehbaz said that he never approved the ad, nor did he see it before it was published. He said that the PML-N had on March 8 given a cheque of Rs5.5 million for the advertisement.

The ad in question had Shehbaz’s face prominently displayed on it, which the court took notice of. The court had ordered him to reimburse the national exchequer for the Rs5.5 million after a Punjab government newspaper advertisement carrying his photograph was displayed in court during the hearing of the case on March 8.

We did everything in good faith, read Shehbaz’s reply, adding that the ad was not meant to promote anyone.

He also pointed out that similar ads were taken out by the Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers. In his reply, the former Punjab CM said that in the past, there were no rules against such advertisements. It has been “a practice prevailing in Pakistan since decades,” read his reply.

He said that he presented the cheque of Rs5.5 million but the six months in which it had to be deposited had lapsed, so he presented a new cheque to the court.