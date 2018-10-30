How can the IG not pick up federal minister’s phone call, asks Fawad Chaudhry

“How can the IG not receive the phone of a federal minister?” the information minister asked while speaking to the media on Tuesday. “He didn’t even bother calling again.”The government had transferred Islamabad police chief Jan Muhammad on October 27 over alleged differences with federal minister Azam Swati. The Supreme Court took notice of the matter and suspended the transfer orders.“The issue is not whether Azam Swati is correct or not,” said Chaudhry. He remarked that the prime minister is the country’s chief executive. “IG has to answer to the chief minister and the prime minister,” he remarked.“If the premier can’t suspend the IG over legitimate concerns, then what’s the point of holding elections,” he asked. This narrative of not picking up the phone of ministers will lead to anarchy and chaos, Chaudhry added.He said that another minister Shaharyar Afridi had filed the same complaint against Islamabad IG. “Afridi had contacted him over drug trafficking in Islamabad schools and colleges, but the IG did not cooperate.”The bureaucracy is not implementing the policies of the government, he remarked.