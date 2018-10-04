High Commissioner to UK removed for behaving ‘inappropriately’ at IPPA Awards

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has decided to remove Pakistani High Commissioner to the United Kingdom for behaving ‘inappropriately’ during the IPPA Awards 2018.

In a video that had gone viral, Sahebzada Ahmed Khan was seen behaving unpredictably and speaking incoherently for several minutes on a microphone during the IPPA Awards 2018, held at London’s O2 arena on September 9.

The government is considering Johar Salim, Zuhair Jangjua, and Nizamna Hashmi for the vacant position. Sahebzada Ahmed Khan is likely to be transferred to Cuba.

On September 13, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed his disappointment at Khan’s on-stage antics during a television award function in London and summoned him to explain his behaviour.

I am dismayed by the actions of our High Commissioner to the UK and have asked him to return to Pakistan and provide an explanation for his behaviour at the IPPA awards held in London. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) September 13, 2018

Sahibzada Ahmed Khan was appointed on the post by former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on April 28.